Ajax Turn Down N’Forest Bid For Chuba Akpom

Premier League struggling team, Nottingham Forest have reportedly made a deal for Ajax striker, Chuba Akpom, but Ajax turned it down.

The 28-year-old’s spectacular 2022–23 campaign earned him a big move to the Amsterdam giants.

With Middlesbrough, he had a championship season where he led the scoring charts with 28 strikes.

After moving to the Netherlands, Akpom signed a deal with Ajax in 2022 and has scored nine goals in 20 games. However, in the Eredivisie, he has only started three games.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Forest made a bid to Ajax to sign Akpom on loan with a buyout option of €16 million (£13.7 million), which would become a requirement if the Tricky Trees continued in the Premier League.

The former Arsenal striker was reportedly eager to move to the City Ground, but Ajax rejected Forest’s offer, and the Reds also found the Dutch team’s counteroffer unacceptable.

Although Nottingham Forest has already signed Rodrigo Ribeiro on loan from Sporting Lisbon, Akpom will be in Amsterdam for the duration of the season unless there are major developments in the next few hours.