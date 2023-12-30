Ajax, Juventus Keen On Signing Monchengladbach Starlet, Boteli

Ajax and Juventus are reportedly keen on signing Borussia Mönchengladbach talent, Winsley Boteli.

The 17-year-old striker is high up on Ajax’s shortlist for January, but several other sides including Juventus are reportedly keeping tabs on the youngster.

So far this season Winsley Boteli has scored 17 goals in 15 appearances for Mönchengladbach’s U19s.

The Swiss U18 international scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 21 appearances for the U17’s last season.

Having racked up some incredible numbers, it’s no surprise that some of Europe’s top clubs have eyes on the forward.

Offers have already been submitted for the youngster, who has been credited for his speed, physical presence and excellent dribbling with the ball.

Boteli’s current contract with Borussia Mönchengladbach is valid until the summer of 2025.

The German outfit is set to offer Boteli a new contract as they want him to be part of their plans heading into the future.

Juventus are reportedly keen on signing Boteli in January, and Ajax are keen to wait until next summer. It will certainly be a busy month for Boteli.