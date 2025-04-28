Ajasa Receives University Of Alabama’s Highest Graduate Award

Share

The University of Alabama has honoured Nigerian doctoral student, Solomon Sesesie Ajasa, with the prestigious Graduate School Premier Award the highest distinction awarded to graduate students excelling in research, teaching, and service.

Ajasa, 28, from Badagry, Lagos State, is pursuing a Ph.D. in Civil, Construction, and Environmental Engineering at the university and is a member of the Class of 2025.

The Premier Award recognizes a student whose academic journey embodies the University’s mission of advancing knowledge through teaching, research, and service.

Reflecting on his achievement, Ajasa credited his mother for instilling in him the belief that education has the power to transform not just individuals, but entire communities. This philosophy continues to guide his academic and professional pursuits.

A leader in construction safety engineering, Ajasa’s research focuses on preventing occupational accidents in high-risk environments. His work targets hazards faced in post-disaster reconstruction, extreme weather conditions, and the construction industry’s “Fatal Four” risks — Falls, Struck-By, Caught-In/Between, and Electrocutions — which account for 65% of construction workplace fatalities.

Integrating machine learning and real-time data tools, Ajasa’s research aims to develop predictive models that proactively prevent accidents. His recent study, “Exploring the Impact of Weather Conditions on Construction Workers’ Safety: A Focus on Fall Accidents,” presented at the 2024 International Conference on Computing in Civil Engineering (i3CE), highlights the importance of adaptive safety protocols based on meteorological data.

Beyond construction site safety, Ajasa collaborates with UA SafeState and the Alabama Center for Insurance Information and Research to develop a hazard mitigation framework for disaster recovery efforts, supporting agencies like FEMA in enhancing the safety of first responders and reconstruction workers.

Ajasa also stands out as an educator. As Instructor of Record for two major courses—Introduction to Construction Engineering and Safety Engineering & Management—he integrates experiential learning methods and cutting-edge technologies like Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Microsoft Project into his teaching.

Students commend Ajasa for his genuine care, clarity, and dedication. One senior student described him as “one of the best professors” they had encountered, praising his knowledge, preparation, and willingness to support students academically.

In addition to research and teaching, Ajasa has made a lasting impact through leadership and advocacy. As the first international student to serve as President of the Graduate Student Association (GSA), he represents over 6,000 graduate students, spearheading initiatives to improve transportation services, health resources, and professional development opportunities.

His extensive leadership roles include serving as a Graduate Student Representative on University committees, a member of the Graduate Council, a Graduate Ambassador, a Tide Together Mentor, and a leader within the International Peer Advisory Council. He also mentors high school students in STEM through the Ohio Academy of Science’s ProjectBoard.

Ajasa’s academic journey at The University of Alabama has been marked by resilience and excellence. Completing his Master’s degree in Civil Engineering within 10 months, he earned a fully funded assistantship for his doctoral studies.

Reflecting on his experience, Ajasa said: “The Goldfish theory says that if a goldfish is put in a small bowl, its growth will be limited. But given an enabling environment, it will flourish. That theory perfectly captures my journey at UA. This institution has provided me with the opportunity to grow and make a tangible impact in research, teaching, and service.”

Receiving the University’s highest graduate honour, Ajasa is poised to continue his transformative work in safety research, education, and leadership. His story stands as a powerful testament to the impact of dedication, innovation, and service.

