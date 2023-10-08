Ajaokuta Is Key To Our 8-Point Agenda – Tinubu

Nigeria President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has said the Ajaokuta Steel Company and Itakpe Iron Ore will play an integral role in actualizing his government’s 8 8-point agenda for Nigerians.

The President stated this on Sunday in Lokoja, at the Flag-Off Campaign of the party’s (APC) Governorship candidate for Kogi state November 11 Gubernatorial election, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo.

President Tinubu who was represented by his Vice president, Senator Kashim Shattima, said the steel plants which is already 85 percent completed, have the capacity to provide 500 jobs and usher in foreign investors.

“The Ajaokuta Itakpe plants will also help in the fulfilment of the 8-point agenda with respect to job creation and foreign investment.”

“Most importantly Ajaokuta can produce components of the CNG buses as part of the federal government Gas master plan to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal, Ajaokuta can employ up to 500 jobs.”

“It is, For this reason, that the president appointed the son of Kogi state, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu to be the minister of steel development, fundamentally is in that position to promote, project and to also see to the realization of the Ajaokuta steel complex, which is 98 per cent completed.

He however urged the people of the state, to vote for APC on November 11, to consolidate the achievements recorded by the present administration of Governor Yahaya Bello.

“Give this young man the opportunity to shepherd the sheep of Kogi, For us to build on the legacy for continuity and consolidation, it has become imperative for the people of Kogi to align themselves with the centre.”

“For the people of Kogi to benefit immensely from the 8-point agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it is essential that we should vote for a young, a much patriotic person in Ododo who is grounded with the realities of time.”

“The president just approved fund for the construction of ganja road and be rest assured that Abuja-Lokoja- Okene road and the Kabba-Ilorin road is also going to receive federal attention,” he added.

Presenting the party’s flag to the Kogi state APC governorship candidate, the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, urged the people of the state, to vote for continuity and consolidation.

“You are all aware that Governor Yahaya Bello has changed the landscape of Kogi state, what the people of Kogi state need now is continuity, sustainability, and consolidation in Ahmed Usman Addodo,” he added.

The governorship candidate of APC in Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, in his acceptance speech, promised never to disappoint the mandate bestowed on him.

Ododo stressed that his agenda is premised on the consolidation, continuity, and sustainability of Governor Yahaya Bello.

“Our agenda is Kogi Agenda and Kofi agenda is consolidation, continuity, and sustainability in the areas of security agriculture education road and rural development women and youth empowerment.”

“We are coming to consolidate and improve on the achievement of Alhaji Yahaya Bello. I am not going to disappoint myself, the youth I am not going to disappoint the entire nation,” he pledged