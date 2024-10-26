Ajanaku Tasks Politicians, Says Hardship At Its Peak

Share

Ibadan-based politician, Otunba Rotimi Ajanaku has called on colleague across the country to suspend their political ambitions and focus on how to ameliorate the sufferings of the masses.

Ajanaku while speaking with journalists on Friday in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, attributed the deteriorating situation of the country to misdirection, misplaced priorities and lack of trust in leaders.

He noted that the widespread hunger and scarcity of essential commodities across the country is affecting millions of citizens, adding that the situation is a social problem that is threatening the fabric of society.

He also expressed concern over the growing humanitarian crisis engulfing the nation and urged politicians across the country to refocus on the immediate needs of the masses.

Ajanaku lamented that many politicians were preoccupied with campaigns and media appearances ahead of the 2027 general elections to the detriment of the masses who are suffering daily.

He said, “Our economic situation is dire. Millions of Nigerians are suffering terribly, including the youth and children.

“The hardship has reached a critical point, and we must act now to save lives and prevent further deterioration of our nation.

“While I trust President Tinubu’s capacity to lead Nigeria towards a better future, the immediate needs of our people demand collective action now.

“Local governments must step up and address the suffering in their communities. This isn’t solely the President’s responsibility, it’s a shared duty that requires compassion and urgency.

“It is shocking to see politicians rushing to campaign for 2027 when citizens are suffering daily from hunger. Why parade your generosity on social media when people are dying from a lack of basic necessities?

“Genuine giving should be discreet and meaningful, aiming to ease the community’s suffering—not for publicity.

“While we trust in President Tinubu’s leadership to steer Nigeria towards a brighter future, let us also unite in a shared mission to liberate our people from poverty, eradicate social vices, and restore peace in our beloved nation. Long live Nigeria”.

