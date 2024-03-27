Ajakaiye: Telling impactful stories in season of Skinny Girl in Transit

Nollywood director, Bunmi Ajakaiye, is leading The Skinny Girl in Transit for the fourth time as director and head writer, and this time, she ups the ante on the excitement and thrill.

On why the season opener had such an impact on the audience, Ajakaiye said: “The show is like an old friend who has been gone for a few years; the audience needed to be reacquainted and reminded of why they love the show so much. It needed to feel like a warm hug from an old friend and that’s what we were able to deliver.”

In introducing the new season, she disclosed that “there is a deliberate attempt to touch on some truths we can’t hide away from as a society.

“The average person can see themselves in these characters and their individual journeys. It is crucial to explore the complexities of their relationships; celebrate their triumphs and learn from their missteps when life happens to them.”

In the new season of the hit webseries, The Skinny Girl in Transit, the show explores subjects around inter-religious relationships, hands on fatherhood, the importance of therapy after enduring trauma in interpersonal relationships and the complexity of a blended family.

“The characters themselves have led us here from their choices through the years,” she said.

“It would be criminal not to bring these issues to the consciousness of the audience.”

On what really inspired The Skinny Girl in Transit, she said: “The show was created a few years before I came on board as writer and director but what has inspired me when writing on the show for the last few seasons has been a need to portray characters that grow, evolve and develop a love for themselves. Finding peace and acceptance in the outer shell that carries us through life is something that alot of people struggle with, same as the skinny girl in transit as well and if I can successful portray that on screen and spread the message of hope through her choices, then I have succeeded. From the audience’s reaction, the themes this season connect so well.”

Also, on how the show retains it’s lighthearted feel while touching on such heavy issues, Ajakaiye also noted that the show “is a happy pill of some sort; an escape for many and extra care was taken to craft the story in such a way that the viewer doesn’t feel preached at when they should be lost in the story world and the characters. The viewer can relish the moments in a young, healthy, loving marriage through the eyes of Mide and Tiwa, be intrigued by the confusion of Shalewa and Mohammed’s relationship and understand the intricacies of Didi as she goes into a marriage with grown up step children.”

All these make for an intriguing, well rounded season but at the end of the day, this is also entertainment, and the show won’t fail to deliver on that front.