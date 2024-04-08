Ajaka Seeks State Of Emergency To End Kogi Killings

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in last year’s Kogi State governorship election Yakubu Ajaka has condemned the incessant killing of innocent people in Bagana, Otutubatu, Iyade, Agbenema, Agojeju-Odo and other communities in the Omala Local Government Area. He called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the worsening security situation in the state and declare a state of emergency to end the incessant killings.

Ajaka said: “The life of every Kogite is sacred and important and it is the responsibility of the state government to protect the masses against internal and external aggression. It is high time the state government set up its primary responsibility of securing Kogi.

“I urge the current occupants of Lugard House to put an end to the crisis and heightened insecurity in Kogi state by mobilising all the resources needed to solve the present conflict and to prevent future occurrence or step aside. The security apparatus of the state should be deployed to maintain order and stability in the affected areas immediately.”