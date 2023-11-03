Ajaero’s Brutality: Tinubu, APC’s Silence Worrisome – LP

…Supports call for CP’s removal

The Labour Party (LP) has described as worrisome, the continued silence of President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC), over the brutalisation of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, in Owerri, Imo State.

Ajaero was on Wednesday, arrested and manhandled for leading a protest against anti-labour activities of the Imo State government.

The NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), had condemned the attack and called for the removal of the Imo State Commissioner of Police, the Area Commander, and other officials who were believed to be involved in the mistreatment and degradation of Comrade Ajaero and fellow workers.

LP in a statement by National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh, also threw its weight behind the call for the CP’s removal, for alleged police complicity in the attack.

The party noted that some days after Ajaero’s attack, the Federal Government has kept mute, “even as virtually all Nigerians and international community are all united in condemnation of the bestial act.

“The leadership of the Labour Party has watched with keen interest, waiting patiently for the APC and the government of the day to at least speak up but nothing seems to be coming forward.

“Not as if we are surprised at the happenstance because we have warned about the brutalisation that has been programmed against any form of opposition.

“We want to remind the government that infringement on human rights is a crime acknowledged by the world all over, and mob action against the leadership of the Nigerian workers must be viewed as a crime meted on over 50 per cent of Nigerians whom Ajaero represents directly or indirectly.

“There is no need to remind the perpetrators of the action that there is certainly a consequence for such act.”

LP recalled that it alerted the nation that some key leaders of the opposition camp particularly, the Labour Party have been earmarked for vilification and persecution, and said this has since commenced.

The party also said it had a few months ago petitioned the Chairman of the Police Service Commission on the continued stay in office of the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, against the directive of the commission for his redeployment.

The statement alleged that certain decisions of the Imo State police command were seen to be against its party’s candidate.

“A particular case that readily comes to mind is the invasion and destruction of our party secretariat by known thugs and agents of the state government while the police looked away.

“These same faces have also been fingered in the mob attack on Comrade Ajaero. They are still walking the street free with the government giving them the needed defence.

“We are using this medium to call on the police hierarchy to immediately rejig the entire police structure in Imo State.

“Their role in the attack on labour union leaders was done in bad fate and a clear evidence that someone is blowing the trumpet they are dancing,” the party added.