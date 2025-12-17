Ajaero, Others In Closed-Door Meeting As Workers Protest Insecurity

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday staged a protest nationwide, including Abuja, over the worsening state of insecurity across the country, insisting that the Federal Government must urgently deploy “The full machinery of governance” to reclaim communities, protect workers and restore public confidence.

The protest, which took place at the NLC Secretariat in Abuja, began between 11:15 a.m. and 11:39 a.m., even as the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and other top labour leaders were locked in a closed-door meeting that had lasted several hours and was still ongoing as at press time.

The meeting followed an earlier engagement between NLC leaders and President Bola Tinubu over the planned protest.

Although workers, affiliate unions, civil society allies and journalists started arriving at the venue before 7:30 a.m., the demonstration did not commence until after 11 a.m., with protesters waiting for directives from the union leadership.

Among those present at the protest ground were leaders of the NLC, members of its affiliate unions and civil society organisations. Notable among the civil society allies were Omoyele Sowore and members of the Revolution Now Movement.

Shortly after their arrival, the NLC president and leaders of affiliate unions withdrew into a closed-door meeting, while hundreds of workers gathered in clusters within and around the premises of the NLC secretariat.

Addressing workers, the Deputy General Secretary of the NLC, Comrade Ismail Bello, said the protest was not driven by partisan or sectional interests, but by the need to safeguard the survival of all Nigerians.

He said, “What we are doing today is not just for the benefit of workers alone; it is for the benefit of all Nigerians. As citizens, we have surrendered our sovereignty to government in the hope that they will secure lives, protect citizens and run the economy in a way that benefits the majority of our people, not just a few politicians.”

Bello added that Nigerians had paid a heavy price for prolonged insecurity, with communities destroyed and livelihoods lost.

“We are reminding the world of the calamity that has befallen many communities and many workers; healthcare workers, nurses, teachers, transport workers and others. The damage is enormous, and it has to stop.”

He stressed that the right to peaceful protest was guaranteed by the Constitution, warning that no authority could intimidate workers into silence.

“We are here on the streets reminding the government that nobody can gag us from exercising our right to freedom of association and freedom of assembly.”

Calling for decisive action against kidnappers and other criminal elements, the deputy general secretary argued that the failure to punish perpetrators had emboldened insecurity across the country.

“People must return to normalcy. They should live in their communities. Children should return to school. Teachers and students must be protected. Our constitution guarantees that. All the government needs to do is deploy all the powers and machinery of governance to recover all spaces that have been taken over by criminals.”

Also speaking, the Head of the International Department of the NLC, Comrade Uche Ekwe, said the protest was aimed at strengthening the government’s resolve to confront insecurity.

“If the government is truly committed, we want to strengthen its hands. The funding insecurity must be arrested and dealt with. If they think they are powerful, they should face the Nigerian people,” Ekwe said.

According to the NLC, insecurity has persisted in Nigeria for nearly two decades, marked by terrorism, banditry and kidnapping, with devastating consequences for workers and the wider economy.

Labour disclosed that since 2009, over 2,295 teachers have been killed by insurgents and bandits, while more than 19,000 teachers have been displaced in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states.

It added that over 910 schools were destroyed, forcing about 1,500 learning centres to shut down or be converted into internally displaced persons’ camps.

In the health sector, the NLC said 35 per cent of healthcare facilities were destroyed by terrorism, while 50 per cent became inaccessible in the North-East.

Congress added that dozens of health workers were kidnapped or killed between 2021 and 2024, worsening the already critical shortage of medical professionals.

Labour further blamed socio-economic injustice, widening inequality, corruption and poor funding of the education and health sectors for fuelling insecurity, noting that Nigeria lost an estimated ₦300 billion during the 30 days of the JOHESU strike alone.

As part of the way forward, the NLC demanded, among others, that Chapter Two of the Constitution be made justiciable, the establishment of security trust funds with transparent management, accelerated prosecution of corrupt officials, judicial reforms, protection of public spaces and measures to reduce inequality through wage justice.

According to the Congress, the implementation of these demands would mark “the starting point of reclaiming Nigeria from the jaws of insecurity and beginning genuine national healing.”

As at the time of filling this report, newsmen were still awaiting the outcome of the closed-door meeting, even as they were unsure if the meeting had ended.