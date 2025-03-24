Ajaero Joins IEA council

Share

International Energy Agency (IEA) has appointed the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, to its Clean Energy Labour Council (CELC).

The IEA’s Executive Director of IEA, Dr Fatih Birol in a statement expressed delight in bringing Ajaero to the group. The matter read in part: “It is with great pleasure that I invite you to become a member of the IEA Clean Energy Labour Council.”

The council was convened three years ago to support people-centred and inclusive clean energy transitions. It is co-chaired by Luc Triangle, General Secretary of the International Trade Union. Confederation (ITUC) and Zingiswa Losi, President of the Congress of South African Trade Unions.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

