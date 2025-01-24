Ajaero Describes Electricity Bands In Nigeria As Highest Form Of 419

Share

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero on Thursday faulted the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, over electricity bands.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the labour leader questioned why some people should be in Band A and others in lower Bands, saying that the practice is discriminatory.

Speaking on the backdrop of the epileptic power super across across regions, Ajaero described the service-based tariff which put electricity users in different bands as the highest form of 419.

He said, “Now the ministry is talking about migrating from Band B To Band A, that is the highest level of 419 one can think of.

“The local parlance 419 has become notorious for the description of fraudulent activities.

“Who is in Band A and who is in Band B? Is it based on geographical area that you have Band A or Band B or is it based on the dictates of the provider?

“In countries of the world that are targeting 24 hours power supply, why would somebody be talking about Band A or Band B? How would it happen? So, that idea is concocted to make money unnecessarily and say people are migrated.”

