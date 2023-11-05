Ajaero Attack: Court Issues Fresh Order Restraining NLC, TUC From Further Strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Imo State have been restrained from embarking on further industrial action in the state till further notice.

The National Industrial Court (NIC) sitting in Owerri, Imo State capital gave the matching order on Friday, saying any attempt to defy the court’s ruling would be met with sanctions.

Justice Ogbuanya while delivering the judgment after hearing the arguments from the solicitors for both parties said that they had not resolved their disagreement.

The defendants are the Trade Union Congress and its Secretary-General, Nuhu Toro, and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its Secretary-General, Emmanuel Ugboaja.

In the suit marked No NICN/ OW/41/2023, the Attorney General of the State and the state Government are claimants.

The court held that in considering the motion for interlocutory injunction by the claimants, after hearing from both counsels, it has reserved November 30, 2023, for the ruling.

The court further held thus, “Considering the court’s duty to ensure that Labour dispute and related disagreements between the parties are not allowed to escalate and adversely affect the interests and;

“Well-being of the citizenry and third parties who are not involved in the Labour dispute already submitted for adjudication in the pending suit in the court

“It was necessary for the parties to hold the peace till the next adjourned date.

“Parties are hereby directed to be mindful of consequences of disobedience of extant court order in the pending suit before the court.

With the order, the current strike action in the Imo state by a section of labour, especially EEDC, is illegal.

The Court adjourned the matter to November, 30,2023 for ruling on the interlocutory injunction filed by the claimants.