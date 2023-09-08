Ajadi’s Thoughts On Political Activism Of Nigerian Youth

“Activism has played a major role in ending slavery, challenging dictatorships, protecting workers from exploitation, protecting the environment, promoting equality for women, opposing racism, and many others”. – Brian Martin (a national issues commentator)

In his recent well-researched, insightful and thought-provoking academic work titled: “Nigerian Youths in the Vanguard of Political Activism: A Feature,” Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a wave-making politician, philanthropist and advocate of youth empowerment touches tellingly on the topic, ‘Political Activism as a Tool for Socio-Economic Development’.

The timeliness of this thematically relevant topic is underscored by the waves of military coups sweeping across the West and Central African sub-regions, as well as contentious elections that have left more questions than answers on the dictates of the despotic variant democracy playing out in the continent.

A deeper appraisal of Ajadi’s thoughts on who the youth are, the critical roles they play and why political activism has become a necessity is hereby highlighted. Let us begin with his treatise on the youth, in his own words: “There is no doubt that for any country to achieve sustainable development, its youths must be ready and available to play their parts.

Such parts come in a variety of ways. Though it is not everybody that would have the privilege of being in the government, but every youth has the patriotic duty to contribute to its development. “For some people, the role, may just be to speak up when things are not going in the direction they are expected. In other words, speaking up, and actually standing up to something are what bring about the desired political change in society.

This is the sum total of political activism. “In fact, John F. Kennedy, regarded as one of America’s great leaders once said that: Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable. That remark made on the first anniversary of the Alliance for Progress, infers, that talking alone may not bring about the political change needed in a country, and that at that point, action becomes inevitable. Action in such a sense implied activism.

“It means therefore, the duty of being able to act or speak up as a way of correcting any identified wrong in the society. Especially in societies governed by selfish individuals, standing up to talk or act for or against unfriendly or favourable policies as the case may be, becomes very important.“

So, what is political activism all about? In what forms and features does it really unfold? The researcher has this to say in that regard: “Anywhere there are people, there most likely would be need for political activism. At the marketplace, within labour unions, on campus, within the circle of professional groups, there is need for political activism, that act of standing up and acting in the collective interest of the group.

“Political activism is summarily the use of direct, often confrontational action, such as a demonstration or strike, in opposition to or support of a cause. Political activism: New challenges, new opportunities (Norris 2007). It adds that it is a practice of vigorous action or involvement as a means of achieving political or other goals, as by demonstrations, protests and statements .

“Others add that it consists of efforts to promote, impede, direct or intervene in social, political, economic or environmental reforms with the desire to make changes in society toward a perceived greater good. “Activism comes in different ranges and forms, from mandate building in a community petitioning elected officials, running or contributing to a political campaign, preferential patronage (or boycott) of businesses, and demonstrative forms of activism like rallies, street marches, strikes, sit-ins, or hunger strikes.”

Ajadi mentioned the IGI global, devoted to online political activism, the Miller Centre, another platform for the creation of political awareness, using the American environment, and the late Nelson Mandela as synonymous with political activism. Though imprisoned for decades, Mandela sustained the struggle, later gained independence for South Africa becoming its first black president.

In Kenya, Wangari Maathai, remains synonymous with activism. He was a Nobel Peace Prize winner, she devoted her life to campaigning for environmental conservation, sustainable development, democracy, human rights, gender equality, and the eradication of poverty.

In South Africa again, there is the story of Chris Hani, one of the leaders of the African National Congress (ANC), who was assassinated in 1993 on the allegation that he threatened to upset the transition to democracy. With regards to Nigeria, it has its fair share of renowned activists, beginning from independent crusaders to contemporary activists fighting social injustice, and for improved political and economic condition for the country.

The Nigerian nationalists who fought for independence of the country include Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, who later became president at independence; Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Alhaji Tafawa Balewa, Herbert Macaulay and Jaja of Opobo to mention just a few.

The activism fire that these people ignited is still burning, and the consciousness they raised in people are still there. An example is late Ken Saro-Wiwa, a poet and environmental rights activist, whose activism was inspired by obvious environmental neglect of his community, the Ogoni people. There is widespread belief that all other problems affecting the country today were sown by that singular act of the British.

That brings us to the all-important question, why is political activism necessary? The answer is not far-fetched. First and foremost, it helps to raise the consciousness of their people as to their civil rights. That reflects the valid position of Brian Martin as quoted in the introduction. To Jeffrey O.G. Ogbar, who is a professor of history at the University of Connecticut, and the author of Black Power:

Radical Politics and African American Identity and Hip-Hop Revolution: The Culture and Politics of Rap”, political activism is important. “Activism is politically essential in a society like ours, with such a long history of legal and de facto discrimination. Civil disobedience has helped realize everything from the 40-hour work week, child labor laws, voting rights for women and people of color and environmental policies”, he said.

According to Ajadi, from a variety of sources, it is clear that stronger activism has some advantages such as enlightenment and education, policy change, increased people-oriented policies and accommodation and amenities. Though it may have its disadvantages when practiced to the extreme, but constructive activism has a way of putting those holding leadership positions of trust for the rest of the population, on their toes.

All said, a critical look at Ajadi’s treatise has become imperative, more so, for our set of largely recycled African, nay Nigerian political leaders to understand that the led majority, especially the enlightened youth can no longer be taken on a long, donkey ride, mainly for the leaders’ self-aggrandizement.

Rather, they should be strictly guided by the constitutional provisions on the rule of law and the tenets of good governance. If not done, they should expect more political activism from the traumatized youth.