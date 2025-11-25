Ajadi Visits Oyo PDP Secretariat, Declares Governorship Ambition

A chieftain of the Oyo State People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, on Tuesday visited the party’s state secretariat in Ibadan, where he formally declared his intention to contest the 2027 governorship election on the platform of the PDP.

Ajadi, who contested the 2023 Ogun State governorship election under the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), made the declaration before an expanded Oyo State PDP executive council comprising about 72 members.

Addressing party leaders, supporters and members, he said he had chosen to return to his ancestral home, Ibadan, to announce his political ambition.

According to him: “I, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, come before you to introduce myself and state my aspiration for 2027. Although many Nigerians and people from Ogun State have been asking about my political plans, I have decided to come here to my ancestral land, my fatherland, Ibadan in Oyo State, to make my declaration.

“I am here to formally declare my aspiration to serve you as the governor of Oyo State. I am telling you that I will be your next governor, and so shall it be in the name of God.”

Responding, the Oyo State PDP Chairman, Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro, said Ajadi’s declaration before the extended executive of the party signified his formal recognition as a governorship aspirant under the PDP.

Ogungbenro stated: “I stand before God and men at a time when we are fast approaching 2027, and people are coming out to show interest in various positions. It is on that note that we have in our midst today Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, who is here to express his aspiration for the Agodi Government House under the banner of our great party.

“This is the seat of the party in the state, and that is why we are here in full force, the extended Exco of the PDP with about 72 members. Ajadi has told you his ambition, and I am saying that, with his presence here today, he is already a recognised PDP governorship aspirant. We pray that his aspiration meets the mercy of Almighty God.”

The declaration event was attended by numerous members of the Oyo PDP, the Ajadi Movement Group, and other well-wishers.