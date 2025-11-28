Ajadi Visits Oyo Assembly, Receives Warm Reception

…Seeks Inclusive Support For 2027 Governorship Ambition

The Governorship aspirant, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to the 10th Oyo State House of Assembly, where he also sought the lawmakers’ support for his ambition.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Ajadi had on Tuesday formally declared his intention to contest the 2027 Oyo State governorship election under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the party’s State Secretariat in Molete, Ibadan.

Widely known for his humanitarian advocacy and youth development initiatives, Ajadi received notable attention at the Assembly Complex as legislators, political leaders, and party stalwarts gathered to listen to his vision for the future of Oyo State.

Speaking during the session, Ajadi described his ambition as a divine assignment and a response to consistent calls from political elders and ancestral communities across the state.

“I, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, stand before you today, 27th November 2025, to seek your leadership, mentorship, and guidance as I offer myself to succeed our great leader, Engineer Oluseyi Makinde, Executive Governor of Oyo State, in order to continue the mandate of good governance,” he declared.

“My declaration is not just a political step; it is a call to serve my father’s land, Oyo State, with sincerity, compassion, and unwavering commitment. For years, political stalwarts and ancestral families in Oyo have urged me to bring my humanitarian service to the state, just as I have always done on my mother’s side in Ogun State. Today, I stand here answering that call.”

Ajadi explained that choosing to begin his consultations with the House of Assembly was intentional, describing the legislature as a cornerstone of democracy.

“I have come to this distinguished House out of respect. The legislature is a vital arm of government, and any sincere aspirant must acknowledge its authority, influence, and importance.”

In response, the Deputy Speaker of the House said, “It is only God that crowns efforts”

In his remarks, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Abiodun Mohammed Fadeyi, commended Ajadi for prioritising the Assembly in his consultations, describing him as “young, vibrant, and purposeful.”

He highlighted the political significance of Ajadi’s ambition, noting the shared heritage between Egbeda and Ona-Ara Local Government Areas.

“Governor Seyi Makinde is from Ona-Ara, and Ambassador Ajadi is from Egbeda. Both fall within the Oyo Central Senatorial District and share similar political alignments. I would be delighted to see someone from Egbeda succeed him,” Fadeyi said.

He added, “It is only God that crowns efforts. Be prayerful and persevere. I believe you will triumph over every adversity. You are the first aspirant to come and explain your ambition to this House, and that shows great respect for governance.

“I read your profile and saw that you are a journalist. Journalists are versatile; they understand society deeply. I am a journalist too,” he said.

In a relative vein, the Chief Whip of the House said, “The battle is for the resilient”

The Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Oyekola Gbenga Joseph, emphasised the need for continuity in governance.

“Success without a good successor is failure,” he said. “The battle is not for the powerful but for the resilient. Be consistent and determined, and success will follow you.”

Other lawmakers who spoke during the session commended Ajadi for blazing the trail as the first 2027 governorship aspirant to formally visit the Assembly to declare his intention. They praised his respectful approach to democratic institutions and assured him of their recognition as political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ajadi was accompanied by prominent PDP leaders, including the Chairman of Egbeda Local Government, Hon. Alawe Olawale, Egbeda Ward 8 Leader, Alhaji Lukman Akinpelu, and the Councillor representing Ward 8, Hon. Teslim Raji, among other supporters.