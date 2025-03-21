Ajadi Urges Tinubu To Reconsider Rivers’ Emergency Rule

Share

A South-West chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Olufemi Ajadi, has described President Bola Tinubu’s recent suspension of democratically elected officials in Rivers State as hasty, appealing to him to temper justice with mercy.

Ajadi expressed concern that the President’s action might set a bad precedent, potentially leading to the truncation of democracy.

He noted that the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the Deputy Governor, Ngozi Odu and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months could be reduced to three months to allow the warring factions to learn their lessons.

Ajadi, the NNPP’s governorship candidate in Ogun State during the 2023 election, believes the situation in Rivers State could be resolved through dialogue between the conflicting parties.

He warned that suspending democratic governance through a proclamation might have adverse implications for democracy.

He stated, “The President’s action concerning the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State is, to me, too hasty.

“The state of emergency should have been the last option. President Tinubu has not exhausted all other options before that declaration, and I fear for this nascent democracy.”

Ajadi recalled that President Tinubu had been a key figure in the struggle for democracy, enduring personal hardships to end military rule.

He emphasized the need to protect this democracy.

He further argued that the disagreements between the House of Assembly and Governor Fubara had not escalated to the point of warranting a state of emergency.

He cited past political conflicts, such as the one between former Governor Rashidi Ladoja and the Oyo State House of Assembly during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s tenure, which did not result in a state of emergency.

Ajadi expressed concern that such actions could lead to voter apathy in future elections and urged collective efforts to sustain and save democracy.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

