Ajadi Urges Govts To Reduce Inflation, Improve Workers’ Purchasing Power

As Nigeria Workers celebrate their day on Thursday May 1, 2025, a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has called on governments at all levels to reduce inflation and improve workers’ purchasing power, economic growth and development.

Ajadi said increase of salaries of workers may not be the solution to their plights if the current galloping inflation is allow to continue.

He urged the governments to think out of the box and ensure that workers live descent lives. In the statement, he said: “I rejoice with Nigerian workers as they celebrate their day on Thursday May 1, 2025.

I share in your joy and equally share your pains due to the current economic hardship. “Nigerian workers deserve our appreciation and respect for their contributions to the development of our country.

I also salute them for their patriotic cooperation with the government and other institutions in the collective efforts to address societal challenges.”

