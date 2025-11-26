Ajadi Unveils 2027 Gov’ship Ambition At PDP Secretariat

Humanitarian advocate and youth development promoter, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, on Tuesday formally declared his intention to contest the 2027 Oyo State governorship election under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The declaration, held at the PDP State Secretariat in Molete, Ibadan, drew an unprecedented attendance from party leaders, traditional families, community groups, youth organisations, and supporters from all 33 local government areas.

In a rare show of organisational unity, the entire 39-member Oyo State PDP Executive Committee and the 33 Local Government Party Chairmen were present—an indication many interpreted as a strong and early endorsement of Ajadi’s ambition.

However, while speaking after a high-level meeting with the party leadership, Ajadi said his entry into the 2027 race was driven by ancestral duty and the need to expand his humanitarian impact.

“I am rooted in both Ogun and Oyo States, but my father’s land has called me to Oyo,” he declared.

“The political stalwarts and ancestral families said it is time to bring my humanitarian services home. I am simply honouring the call of my father’s land.”

Ajadi, who traces his paternal roots to Osegere in Egbeda Local Government, said the people urged him to bring his long-standing philanthropic interventions formally into Oyo State through public leadership.

“My people told me that Oyo State needs more of my humanitarian touch than ever before,” he said. “I have touched lives across the nation, but they said the good work must now be brought home.”

Over the years, Ajadi has built a reputation through the Ajadi Movement, which focuses on youth empowerment, community development, transparent governance, and support for vulnerable groups.

His interventions include business grants, medical outreaches, rural development schemes, skills acquisition programmes, and direct welfare support. Recently, in Ibafo, Ogun State, he funded the rehabilitation of more than twelve major link roads—bringing relief to thousands of residents and motorists.

Ajadi said his governorship aspiration is intended to expand these programmes.

“I am financially ready to continue my good deeds, but governance provides a bigger platform to reach more people. Serving Oyo State is a sacred duty for me. Governor Makinde has done exceptionally well”

Ajadi commended Governor Seyi Makinde, describing him as a visionary leader whose achievements must be sustained.

“Governor Seyi Makinde has done exceptionally well in good governance,” he said. “Part of my manifesto is to continue where he stops because continuity is sacrosanct. Governance must be consistent if we want positive legacies to endure.”

He said his agenda would focus on economic expansion, security enhancement, youth engagement, rural development, and people-centred policies.

“My mission is simple: to ensure the people of Oyo State remain happy, empowered, and prosperous. Many may contest, but my antecedents speak for me”

Asked about potential opponents in the primaries, Ajadi expressed confidence in his record.

“People will contest, no doubt. But my political antecedents, my compassion, and my sincerity speak for me. The people of Oyo State know genuine commitment when they see it.”

The PDP State Chairman, Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro, praised Ajadi for demonstrating courage and readiness to serve.

“Ambassador Ajadi’s declaration reflects true leadership and capacity,” Ogungbenro said. “He is a man with a proven record of service, and the party welcomes his ambition.”

Deputy Chairman, Alhaji Wasiu Adeleke, added that the PDP remains open to all aspirants.

“The PDP is transparent and democratic. We welcome aspirants who can articulate ideas that will deepen our collective progress.”

Party executives assured that the PDP would conduct a fair and credible primary election, noting that unity remains the party’s strongest advantage ahead of 2027.

The event ended with songs, prayers, and chants from supporters who described Ajadi’s declaration as the beginning of a new political chapter for the state.

With his humanitarian background, grassroots influence, and visible support from party stakeholders, Ajadi’s entry into the 2027 governorship race is expected to reshape political discourse in Oyo State—especially at a time when residents are seeking leaders with integrity, empathy, and proven service.

As the political season intensifies, Ajadi’s message remains clear: his journey is not just politics—it is a homecoming grounded in heritage, responsibility, and service to humanity.