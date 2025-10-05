Ajadi To Govt: Reward Teachers On Earth

As teachers around the world celebrate World Teachers’ Day today, October 5, a South-West stalwart of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has called on the Federal and State governments to improve the welfare and living conditions of teachers across the country.

Ajadi, in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday, congratulated teachers on their special day and dismissed the popular saying that teachers’ rewards are in heaven.

He urged governments at all levels to ensure that teachers are adequately rewarded while on earth.

“I rejoice with teachers all over the country as they celebrate their special day. I use this occasion to call on both the Federal and State governments to improve the welfare of teachers. Teaching is a noble profession, and everyone has, at one time or another, been under the guidance of teachers while growing up,” Ajadi said.

He emphasized the critical role teachers play in shaping the lives of children, noting that they are the first point of contact outside the home, responsible for moulding future leaders and instilling core values.

Ajadi urged the government to make the teaching profession attractive by providing adequate remuneration, improving living and working conditions, and recognizing teachers as key nation-builders.

“The notion that teachers’ rewards are in heaven is outdated. Government should ensure that teachers, who are the guardians and counsellors of the youth, are adequately rewarded here on earth. Let us jointly place the teaching profession in high esteem,” he added.

World Teachers’ Day is observed annually on October 5 to celebrate the contributions of teachers worldwide. It was established in 1994 to commemorate the signing of the ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.