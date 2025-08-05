Ajadi Slams US Embassy Over Visa Process

Speaking to journalists on Monday after being denied a visa at the US Embassy in Abuja, Ajadi voiced strong criticism of the current process, which he says “unjustly collects full application fees from Nigerians without guaranteeing fair treatment or clear reasons for denial”.

“The American Embassy collects full visa application fees from Nigerians without providing any opportunity for appeal.

“The embassy merely issues a piece of paper to denied applicants — a document many people do not understand. We are not lawyers, so a refusal letter filled with legal jargon is not sufficient to explain the reason for the denial.

“The specific reason for the refusal should be clearly stated, rather than issuing a generic document to all rejected applicants. There should also be an avenue for immediate appeal, as both America and Nigeria are democratic nations, not dictatorships.”

Ajadi argued that most rejection letters are filled with vague legal language and fail to provide applicants with meaningful feedback, a practice he said undermines transparency and fairness.

“My name is unique, like every applicant’s is. Each person deserves a letter with specific reasons for denial. This is not transparency. It’s institutional deception. Nigerians deserve better,” he said.

Under US law, applicants refused visas under Section 214(b) of the Immigration and Nationality Act are deemed not to have sufficiently demonstrated ties to their home country that would compel them to return after visiting the US.

This section is among the most frequently cited for denials, and decisions made under it are not open to appeal. Applicants must reapply and pay the full visa fee again if they wish to try again.

“I am asking the consular officer to provide evidence that I do not meet the requirements stated under Section 214(b).

“The questions I was asked during the interview did not even align with the law they claim to apply,” Ajadi challenged.

Ajadi emphasised that his visa application was for a legitimate business purpose. He said he had scheduled meetings and plans to invest in US property through his real estate company, a subsidiary of Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited, which also operates in entertainment, hospitality, sports promotion, and manufacturing.

“I did not apply for a visa as a joke. I have business commitments and legitimate reasons for travel,” he said.

He further criticised the process as overly expensive and lacking accountability, pointing out that many Nigerians spend hundreds of dollars on non-refundable fees, only to be denied without proper justification.

“When the United Kingdom denies you a visa, it gives you a clear reason. But the American Embassy gives a generic letter and keeps your money,” he said.