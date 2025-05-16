Ajadi Slams JAMB Over UTME Irregularities

Share

A stalwart of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the South West, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has criticized the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) over what he described as the shoddy conduct of 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), calling the situation a national embarrassment.

Ajadi referenced a widely reported case involving a candidate who initially scored 150 in the UTME, only to find his score had mysteriously dropped to 120 days later after rechecking—amid widespread public outcry.

He also expressed deep concern over a tragic incident in the Odogunyan area of Ikorodu, Lagos State, where a 19-year-old candidate, Faith, allegedly took her own life after scoring 190.

According to reports, the deceased was devastated and confused by the outcome despite studying diligently.

On Wednesday, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, publicly acknowledged discrepancies in some candidates’ results and apologized for the errors.

He assured the public that the Board would take full responsibility and organize a resit for affected candidates.

However, Ajadi, in a statement issued on Friday, condemned the lapses in the examination process, stating that the apology cannot reverse the damage done—particularly the loss of life and the potential derailment of academic dreams for many Nigerian students.

“The excuse given by the JAMB Registrar and his apology cannot bring back those who have died, nor restore the future of the many students whose dreams have been shattered,” Ajadi said.

He called on the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Education, to launch a thorough investigation into the events that led to the irregularities and urged that those found culpable be held accountable.

“While I sympathize with families who lost loved ones and the millions whose children’s futures have been trampled upon, I urge the government to get to the root of the matter,” he said.

Ajadi also recommended decentralizing the conduct of matriculation examinations in Nigeria, saying JAMB may be overburdened with its current structure.

He further advised that the planned resit examination should not be rushed, urging the Board to allow adequate time to avoid repeating the same mistakes.

