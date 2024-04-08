Ajadi, Sheu Urge Youth Empowerment

The Bullion Records Chairman Olufemi Oguntoyinbo and the Chief Tofseer of Ilorin Emirate Al- Adaby, Alfa Usman Sheu, have called for youth empowerment to reduce the severe economic hardship in the country. They made the call on Saturday during the Ramadan Lecture (Season 2) organised by Bullion Records in Ibafo, Ogun State. Ajadi called on the Federal Government to create vocational centres in the 774 local government areas for the youths to be engaged He said: “This will really help because those that are jobless will have something to do.

If the government can do this in all the 774 local government areas in the country, it will help the government to secure a lot of jobs for the youths. “With this in place, the youths will not be engaged in bad activities. They will be engaged and be doing something to keep themselves busy instead of loafing around and becoming the willing tools in the hands of the devil.”