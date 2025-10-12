Ajadi Rescue Movement Launches Gombe Chapter

The Ajadi Rescue Movement, a socio-political and humanitarian initiative founded by Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, officially inaugurated its Gombe State Chapter on Saturday, drawing prominent figures, grassroots leaders, and community members from across the state to a colourful ceremony that celebrated unity, empowerment, and service to humanity.

The event, held at the Gombe State capital, began with a warm display of Hausa traditional dances by the Fasaha Cultural Troupe, symbolising the movement’s commitment to preserving Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage while promoting inclusivity.

The atmosphere was filled with excitement as dignitaries, invited guests, and members arrived at the venue by 11:00 a.m.

Prayers were offered by both Islamic and Christian clerics — Imam Adamu Usman Manzo and Reverend Nuhu Nadabo — setting a tone of spiritual unity and peace. The attendees also observed the national anthem and later rendered the Ajadi Anthem, led by the Zonal Coordinator of Gombe South, Mr Amatiga N. Yila.

In his welcome address, the Zonal Coordinator of Gombe Central, Mr Mahmud Usman, expressed gratitude to Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi for his visionary leadership and consistent advocacy for social justice, youth empowerment, and national rebirth.

He also commended Comrade Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Northern Coordinator of the Ajadi Rescue Movement, for his “unflinching dedication and grassroots mobilisation” across Northern Nigeria.

Delivering the keynote speech, Hon. Shuaibu Ibrahim urged the people of Gombe State to embrace the philosophy of the Ajadi Rescue Movement, describing it as “a people-centred initiative dedicated to empowering youths, women, and the less privileged.”

“Ajadi Rescue Movement is not a political family business — it is a national service platform. Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi is not driven by political ambition, ethnicity, or religion. His mission is to rescue humanity from poverty, ignorance, and neglect,” Ibrahim stated.

He further emphasised that with patience and collective support, Nigerians would soon begin to reap the fruits of the movement’s humanitarian efforts.

The highlight of the ceremony was the official unveiling of the Gombe State Chapter, conducted by the State Coordinator, Comrade Abubakar Kalagar Muhammad. In his address, Kalagar described Ambassador Ajadi as “a God-sent reformer whose compassion and patriotism have inspired a movement of hope across Nigeria.”

“Gombe is one of the most peaceful states in Northern Nigeria, and it is our honour to host this initiative here,” Kalagar said. “Ambassador Ajadi’s commitment to humanity has shown us that leadership is not about power but about purpose — the purpose of service to others.”

He went on to introduce the state executive structure and local government coordinators, urging them to uphold integrity, inclusiveness, and accountability in discharging their duties.

Goodwill messages poured in from prominent personalities, including CSP Muhammed Baba Ali and the representative of His Highness, the Hakimin Shengete, Prince Zaidu, who both offered prayers for Ambassador Ajadi and the national leadership of the movement.

The event also featured an interactive session, where participants raised questions and made observations about the structure, objectives, and sustainability of the movement. These were addressed by Hon. Shuaibu Ibrahim and Comrade Kalagar, who assured members of the movement’s commitment to transparency and grassroots engagement.

In her farewell message, the Gombe State Women Leader, Hajiya Mairo Adamu, alongside the State Youth Leader, Engr. Aeron Maidoma, and the Secretary General, expressed appreciation to all attendees and reaffirmed their collective readiness to “take the message of hope and empowerment to every community in Gombe State.”

Closing prayers were offered once again by Reverend Nuhu Nadabo and Imam Manzo Adamu, signifying unity across faiths. The ceremony concluded with a group photograph led by Hon. Shuaibu Ibrahim, after which participants departed joyfully around 1:45 p.m.

The inauguration of the Gombe Chapter marks another milestone in the steady expansion of the Ajadi Rescue Movement across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones.

Since its inception, the movement has continued to inspire Nigerians with its mission of social inclusion, youth development, and national renewal — values championed by Ambassador Ajadi, a philanthropist, entrepreneur, and politician known for his consistent advocacy for a better Nigeria.