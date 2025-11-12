Ajadi Rescue Movement In Taraba Vows Total Loyalty Ahead Of 2027

The Ajadi Rescue Movement, Taraba State Chapter, has applauded the recent decision of Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo to officially join the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), describing it as a bold and visionary step towards national renewal and sustainable development.

Speaking in Jalingo on Monday, the State Coordinator of the movement, Comrade D. N. Muhammad, said Ajadi’s defection from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the PDP demonstrates his unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria.

“This move by His Excellency, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, is not just a political transition—it’s a declaration of purpose,” Muhammad said. “It shows his courage, patriotism, and dedication to inclusive good governance and national rebirth.”

Muhammad described Ambassador Ajadi as “a beacon of hope” whose track record in youth and women empowerment, grassroots development, and humanitarian initiatives has left lasting impacts across Nigeria.

He added that the decision to align with the PDP is “a strategic one” aimed at strengthening democratic values and promoting people-centred leadership.

“Ambassador Ajadi has always stood for the ordinary people,” Muhammad continued. “Through his numerous humanitarian and grassroots initiatives, he has proven that leadership is not about power but service. His coming into the PDP is a blessing, not only to the party but to Nigerians who desire purposeful leadership.”

The Ajadi Rescue Movement, which has been at the forefront of mobilising citizens for good governance and civic engagement across Taraba State, reaffirmed its total loyalty to Ambassador Ajadi’s leadership direction.

“As our national leader and mobilizer, anywhere His Excellency, Ambassador Ajadi, directs us to support is where we will give our full backing come the 2027 general elections,” Muhammad stated. “We are waiting for His Excellency’s directive to know where we are going.”

Muhammad further called on PDP leaders at all levels to recognise the political and social value of Ambassador Ajadi’s entrance into the party, urging them to work with him in the collective pursuit of progress, peace, and stability.

“His Excellency represents a renewed vision for unity and development. We are confident that with his leadership style, integrity, and compassion, the PDP will be further strengthened and repositioned as the true party of the people,” Muhammad added.

The Ajadi Rescue Movement also reiterated its readiness to continue mobilising support for national reforms and youth participation in politics, emphasising that the movement’s mission aligns with Ambassador Ajadi’s broader vision of rescuing, rebuilding, and renewing Nigeria.

“Ambassador Ajadi has a nationwide appeal that cuts across party lines,” Muhammad reiterated. “His defection sends a clear message that the future of Nigeria’s democracy depends on sincerity, unity, and service to the people.”