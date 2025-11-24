Ajadi Reaffirms Movement’s Power To Influence Ogun 2027 Victory

Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a notable youth advocate and influential voice in Nigeria’s emerging political space, has clarified his position ahead of the 2027 general elections, saying that although he may not personally contest in Ogun State, the Ajadi Movement is poised to play a decisive role in determining who wins.

Speaking with journalists on Monday, after a series of consultations with political stakeholders across the South-West, Ambassador Ajadi said the movement has grown beyond his individual ambition and has developed into a formidable political structure with statewide and nationwide acceptance.

“I may not contest in Ogun State,” he declared, “But the Ajadi Movement will take the centre of the party that will take victory of leadership come 2027, take it or leave it.”

According to him, “What began as a youth-driven civic advocacy platform has rapidly transformed into a broad political network with coordinators across all Local Governments in Ogun State and active supporters throughout Nigeria.

“The movement’s emphasis on civic mobilisation, community empowerment, and welfare-focused politics has resonated with thousands of young Nigerians frustrated by traditional political patterns.

Political analysts described the Ajadi Movement as one of the most organised grassroots blocs in Ogun State and across parts of the North and South-East, possessing the capacity to swing victory for any major political platform it ultimately aligns with.

The former New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) chieftain said discussions are ongoing among leaders and pillars of the movement nationwide, but the final decision on which party to support will depend on which platform demonstrates a genuine commitment to youth inclusion, economic reform, and transparent governance.

“We are not selling our mandate to the highest bidder,” he emphasized.

“We will align only with a party that is ready to transform Ogun State and Nigeria at large — one that understands that the youths must be at the centre of decision-making.”

Ajadi reiterated that the movement’s priority is not personal ambition but ensuring that credible leadership emerges in 2027.

“This movement is bigger than one person,” he stated.

“Whether I am on the ballot or not, the Ajadi Movement will determine who leads. The people trust us, and we will not disappoint them.”

He also urged Nigerian youths to remain politically aware and resist being used as instruments of violence or manipulation.

Beyond his influence in Ogun State, Ambassador Ajadi has been actively involved in nationwide dialogues on youth empowerment, restructuring, and national unity. His growing visibility in political conversations, especially in Oyo State, has led analysts to speculate about a possible role for him in federal politics or even a gubernatorial contest in his father’s home state come 2027.

For now, however, Ajadi maintains that the focus is on building a political machinery capable of shaping leadership outcomes at both state and national levels.

“We are redefining politics,” he said. “By 2027, Nigerians will witness the strength of a movement built on integrity, sacrifice, and people-oriented leadership.”

Meanwhile, recent political developments indicate that Ajadi remains a significant factor in the 2027 power equation.

His interventions during the 2023 elections, philanthropic gestures, and empowerment programmes across Ogun and Oyo States have strengthened his credibility among party members and community leaders.

A senior political stakeholder, who preferred anonymity, said Ajadi’s mobilisation capacity cannot be dismissed.

“Ambassador Ajadi commands a loyal base that many established politicians cannot match. Any party that gains his support is already halfway to victory in certain blocs,” the source noted.