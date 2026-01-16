A leading People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Oyo State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has congratulated the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa 1, on his inauguration as the Chairman of the State Traditional Council.

Governor Seyi Makinde on Thursday inaugurated the State Council of Obas and Chiefs after 15 years of lull, and announced Oba Ladoja as the Chairman of the Council in an event held at the Secretariat in Ibadan.

In a statement issued on Friday, Ajadi congratulated the Olubadan on the inauguration, saying the appointment came at the right time and that it is meritorious. He said the Olubadan is full of wisdom, political and traditional experiences to lead the Council as a former Senator and former Governor.

Noting that the appointment “is a well-deserved one”, Ajadi called on the Almighty God to grant the Olubadan more strength, good health and long life to pilot the affairs of the State Council of Obas and Chiefs.

Ajadi also called on the National and State Assemblies to assign constitutional roles to the traditional rulers, noting that the traditional rulers are the closest to the grassroots. “They have roles to play, especially in checkmating the current insecurity pervading the country”.

According to Ajadi, the traditional rulers are in a position to fish out bandits and other criminals in their localities, saying giving them a constitutional role will enable them to function legally.

Ajadi also thanked the State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on the appointment of Olubadan as the Chairman of the State Traditional Council, saying the appointment at this point in time has demonstrated the wisdom of the governor. He prays that God will continue to guide Governor Makinde aright till the end of his tenure.