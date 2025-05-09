Ajadi Felicitates Pope Leo XIV

Share

A prominent member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Olufemi Ajadi, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Pope Leo XIV on his historic election as the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, calling on the new Pope to champion world peace, social justice, and the continuation of reforms initiated by his predecessor, the late Pope Francis.

In a statement issued on Friday, Ajadi praised the swift and unanimous decision of the 133-member College of Cardinals, who elected Pope Leo XIV—born Robert Francis Prevost—during the recently concluded conclave in Vatican City.

The 69-year-old becomes the first American and first North American to ascend to the papacy, marking a significant milestone in the Church’s global history.

Ajadi also seized the moment to congratulate United States President Donald Trump, noting the symbolic importance of the first American Pope being elected during Trump’s second term in office.

“I rejoice with the global Catholic community on the election of Pope Leo XIV. His emergence at this critical time signals a fresh chapter for the Church and the world. I believe his leadership will help foster global peace, unity among races, and improved living conditions for the underprivileged,” Ajadi stated.

He urged the new Pope to continue the legacy of Pope Francis, particularly in areas of Church reform, social equity, and interfaith dialogue.

“I pray that Pope Leo XIV will sustain the reformative spirit of his predecessor and advance efforts to heal divisions, promote tolerance, and advocate for the marginalized across continents,” he added.

Ajadi expressed hope that the new pontificate would be marked by stability and renewal for both the Church and the wider international community.

He concluded by offering prayers for a successful tenure and global goodwill under the spiritual leadership of Pope Leo XIV.

