Ajadi Congratulates Turaki, Arapaja On Emergence As PDP Chairman, Secretary

A member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Olufemi Ajadi, has congratulated Alhaji Saminu Turaki (SAN) and former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, on their election as the National Chairman and Secretary of the party, describing it as unprecedented.

Turaki and Arapaja were elected the National Chairman and Secretary of the party at its National Elective Convention held at Adamasingba Stadium, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on Saturday between Sunday, November 15 and 16, 2025.

In a press release issued on Monday and made available to Journalists, Ajadi described the overwhelming votes cast to elect Turaki and Arapaja as unprecedented.

He described their election as well thought-out by the 2,725 delegates that participated in the Convention.

He said he was not surprised about Turaki and Arapaja’s emergence as the National Chairman and Secretary of the PDP, respectively, looking at their past and present contributions to the unity and progress of the party.

Ajadi noted that Alhaji Turaki’s wealth of political experiences as Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs (2013–2015) and Supervising Minister of Labour and Productivity (2014–2015) under former President Goodluck Jonathan, and chairman of the Presidential Committee on Dialogue and Peaceful Resolution of Security Challenges in the North, will go a long way to shape the party.

Prior to his emergence as the party’s National Chairman, Turaki was the current Chairman of the PDP Former Ministers’ Forum.

Ambassador Arapaja was a former local government chairman, a former deputy governor of Oyo State, an Ambassador to Jordan, and, until his emergence as the party’s national Secretary, he was the Deputy National Chairman of the PDP.

Ambassador Ajadi prays to Almighty Allah to continue to give both Alhaji Turaki and Ambassador Arapaja good health and more wisdom to pilot the affairs of the party.

In the statement, he said, “I congratulate and felicitate our leaders, Alhaji Turaki (SAN) and Ambassador Arapaja, on their election as the National Chairman and Secretary of our great party. It is the right decision by our 2,725 delegates who participated in our recently concluded convention in Ibadan.

“The peaceful conduct of the national convention and the overwhelming votes they received showed that their contributions to the party’s unity and progress are appreciated. I pray to the Almighty Allah to continue to give them good health and comfort as they carry out their assigned duties. Congratulations!