Ajadi Congratulates Adedamola As PDP Gov’ship Candidate In Osun

Governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State for the 2027 general election, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has congratulated Adebayo Adedamola (popularly known as Fryo) on his emergence as the PDP gubernatorial candidate for the 2026 Osun State election.

Adedamola clinched the party’s ticket on Tuesday after polling 919 votes out of 957, following the withdrawal and resignation of Governor Ademola Adeleke from the PDP.

The primary election, supervised by a committee led by Humphrey Abba and monitored by INEC officials under tight security, resulted in Adedamola being named the consensus candidate.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, Ambassador Ajadi described Adedamola’s victory as “a confirmation of the confidence the Osun PDP family and the people of the state have in his leadership capacity.”

He praised the peaceful conduct of the primary. He commended the delegates for what he called “a demonstration of true internal democracy needed to strengthen the PDP ahead of the 2026 governorship election in Osun and the 2027 general elections nationwide.”

He said, “I heartily congratulate Adebayo Adedamola on his well-deserved emergence as the PDP governorship candidate in Osun State. His victory reflects the voice and will of dedicated party members who came out to uphold the values of democracy, transparency, and unity.”

He added that Adedamola’s emergence comes at a crucial time for the party in Osun and Nigeria as a whole.

“This victory is not just for Adedamola; it is for the PDP family and for the restoration of good governance in Osun State. I am confident he will give the people a credible, people-oriented, and development-driven campaign,” he said.

Ambassador Ajadi also commended the committee in charge of the primary for conducting a seamless exercise despite earlier uncertainties arising from internal party disagreements and Adeleke’s resignation.

“The PDP has once again shown maturity in resolving internal issues and moving forward with a united front. I salute the leadership of our party and the committee led by Humphrey Abba for ensuring due process and fairness,” he added.

Ajadi urged party members in Osun State to rally behind their candidate as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has mandated political parties to submit names of flagbearers before December 15, ahead of the August 8, 2026, governorship poll.

He expressed confidence that Adebayo Adedamola’s candidacy will energise the party ahead of the election.

“I encourage all stakeholders, leaders, and loyal members of our party in Osun to unite in support of our candidate. Victory is assured when we speak with one voice,” he said.

As a 2027 Oyo State governorship hopeful, Ambassador Ajadi reaffirmed his commitment to fostering unity across South-West PDP chapters and strengthening the party’s chances in future elections.

“The PDP is rising again in the South-West, and together we will build a stronger, more people-focused political movement for 2026 and 2027,” he reiterated.