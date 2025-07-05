Ajadi, Alli, Oseni Felicitate Olubadan At 90

An Ibadan-born business mogul and South West stalwart of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Olufemi Ajadi; Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC–Oyo South); and Aderemi Oseni, member representing Ido/Ibarapa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, have extended their warm congratulations to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, on the occasion of his 90th birthday and first coronation anniversary.

The trio, in separate statements on Saturday, wished the nonagenarian monarch continued good health, divine wisdom, and many more impactful years on the throne.

Ajadi, in his message made available to journalists in Ibadan, described Oba Olakulehin as a beacon of leadership and a symbol of selfless service to humanity.

“On this momentous occasion of the 90th birthday of our highly revered royal father, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, I join the good people of Ibadanland and the entire Yoruba nation in celebrating a life devoted to leadership, honour, and nation-building,” he said.

“At 90, Your Majesty embodies enduring leadership through decades of commitment to community development and national unity. Your reign reflects the values of integrity, dignity, and grace.”

Senator Sharafadeen Alli, in a personally signed statement, hailed the monarch’s peaceful and impactful reign, describing it as a blessing to Ibadanland.

He noted that Oba Olakulehin ascended the throne at a time when Ibadan needed a wise, experienced, and fatherly figure to guide the traditional institution toward greater progress.

He commended the royal father for his dedication to preserving Ibadan’s customs and values, as well as his contributions to unity and development across the land. The senator prayed for continued divine guidance, good health, and wisdom for the monarch.

Aderemi Oseni also joined in the celebration, praising the Olubadan for his unwavering commitment to promoting Ibadan’s rich cultural heritage.

“His Royal Majesty has preserved our traditions and instilled a sense of pride in our identity. His efforts in promoting Ibadan’s cultural legacy are invaluable and will be remembered for generations to come,” Oseni stated.

The Olubadan’s 90th birthday and first year on the throne mark a historic moment in the annals of Ibadanland, with tributes pouring in from across the country in recognition of his remarkable leadership.