Aiyeko-Ooto: We Need Dynamic Shifts To Fast-Track Our Creative Economy, Youth Development

Nigerian-American author, Cash Onadele, popularly known as Aiyeko-ooto, talks about his remarkable transition from Systems Architect to creative writing with over 118 published works, his creative writing initiative, the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), challenges and other issues, in this interview with TONY OKUYEME

You’ve made a remarkable transition from Systems Architect to prolific creative writer with 118+ published works. At what point did you realize creative writing wasn’t just a personal passion but something that needed to be championed as economic infrastructure?

Well, it is a combination of passion and looking out for our youth development. It ties in with the “Renewed Hope Agenda for Creative Youth” in our country.

I read the Renewed Hope Agenda of our President in August 2023 and analyzed it but couldn’t distill it into actionable workshops until January 2025. I know there is something there for the youth, but it took time to get to the bedrock, which is creative writing.

With 118+ published works spanning fiction, non-fiction, and youth literature, you’ve demonstrated extraordinary productivity. What drives this prolific output, and what have you learned about the creative process that others might benefit from?

I’ve learned a lot. That’s why I am packing them in 24 workshops to accelerate creative youth entrepreneurs. You can’t teach it. You must curate it, you must coach it.

Are there particular demographics, regions, or genres you’re targeting in 2026, and why?

2026 is quite open. We are allowing youth 15-35 years age range to come from across Nigeria. It is experimental for now. But come 2027-2029, with proper funding from federal, state and local government and corporate organizations sponsors, who believe in the future of creative youths, we shall build a residential incubation centre. At that point, we desire representation from each local government to effect a full grassroots composition.

How will your 2026 initiatives build upon or differ from your previous work?

There are three relevant strategic impacts. We need three dynamic shifts to fast-track our creative Economy and Youth Development: youth education through creative writing workshops; youth entrepreneur market empowerment; and youth output sustainable environment build-up. The 2025 work was a testing ground for each of these.

What partnerships or collaborations are you seeking to make your 2026 vision a reality?

We need collaborations and partnerships from public and private institutions. This work builds of the federal mandate for youth development.

So, we expect that the presidency, federal minister, state governors, commissioners, local governments will deliver the public purse, and private organizations, trusts, foundations and corporate businesses who believe in building our future through youths will contribute the private purse.

Critics might say that technology and AI are disrupting traditional creative writing markets. How do you respond to this, and where do you see the irreplaceable value of human creative writing in today’s economy?

A story starts with an idea of a unique and authentic idea. It is improbable you can generate that from AI. I suggest youth focus on some stories told by their grandparents. That was how I started. Originality is key. There is nothing original in AI. The use of diction, rhetoric, and syntactic orders are human in the creative process. Personally, I think any tool more than a dictionary for writing takes away uniqueness, authenticity and originality.

Many people see creative writing as “soft” compared to STEM fields. What’s your response to those who question its economic importance?

I have lived on both sides because of STEM background. I can tell you this from experience that the so called soft skill is needed by arts and science. It is not soft if you spend months or even years creating a product. It took me three and half years to write The Noble Warrior- Ẹni Ogun, the tribute play for Professor Wole Soyinka released on his 90th.

This book has now been approved in Lagos and Ogun for grammar and literature States Senior Secondary teaching curriculum. To create a solid marketable creative product takes time, temerity and tactile competence. Nothing about it is soft.

How does the quality of creative writing directly impact the success of productions and publications? Can you give examples where strong writing elevated a project, or weak writing undermined it?

I can tell you that without the creative writing quality what you have is the current state of our TV, Theaters and Nollywood -Empty! Empty of investors, empty of good actors, empty of great directors, empty of revenue. Shall I go on?

Tell us about your Creative Writing initiative, the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). What exactly is it, and why did you choose this particular structure or approach?

I designed the scheme of workshops for creative youths and decided that The Cultural Literary Hub (TCLH) should focus on youth while Aiye-ko-ooto known primarily for production of my Plays, TV and Movies remains the parent company.

Three primary goals of the TCLH -The youth hub should improve read-ability, Write-ability and Present-ability in youths. In future, provide community support and entrepreneurial marketing for creative products which meet certain quality standards. In its infancy, we shall focus on upskilling and competence for creative products.

What specific problems in the creative writing ecosystem is the SPV designed to solve? Who are the primary beneficiaries—emerging writers, established authors, publishers, or audiences?

Three problems: lack of competence, absence of marketable products and lack of safe network for creative youth. We are focused on ages 15-35 and those with work in progress, willing to work hard.

How does the SPV model work operationally? What resources, training, or support does it provide to participants?

We don’t want to shift Aiye-ko-ooto’s focus from print, stage, TV and film production. The SPV will focus on youth, and we have created six positions to support the SPV. We are planning on adding five coaches with the right funding. It would be run by a Chief Registrar for the future academy. Experienced faculty like me would work as resource persons for the SPV.

How is the SPV funded, and what partnerships or collaborations have been essential to its operation?

Currently, mostly from my pension. Our needs are many and this initiative goals is huge and to be successful we need Bank of Industry grant, federal inflow from the presidency, ministries, states, local governments, trusts, and lots of corporate sponsors.

What has been the response so far? Have you encountered resistance, and if so, from whom and why?

Two organizations responded. I managed to get some assistance from FCMB and CINQTEOS. I hope we will find assistance and support will get better and fast.

What are the biggest obstacles preventing the creative economy from reaching its potential?

Lack of funding to the right initiatives, lack of visibility to creative youth, failure to understand and appreciate the lever of creative writing, lack of creative incubators, lack of political will to deliver to youths. Pretentious chase of international awards and recognitions instead of developing grassroot participation, we can go on forever… personally, I just want to do something constructive to stem this leakage. I am old enough to know I cannot do it alone.

What role should government play in supporting creative writing and the broader creative economy? What policies would you advocate for?

I think first, the president bore this vision whether he realises it or not, he should be our grand patron and champion. In that capacity, use his influence to encourage corporations to contribute particularly to creative youths. We don’t need policies. Policies never helped. We need to create, empower and sustain our youth.

How critical is it to develop young readers and writers to sustain the creative economy long-term?

We need to be the anchor of our on narratives, which is not so right now. Neo-colonists are still the leading writers and storytellers on African issues. We cannot allow our children to keep reading William Shakespeare. It is the birthplace of colonial mentality.

Europeans know this but our minister of education doesn’t. We need to sell our stories to the rest of Africa and the world; it brings us income.

If we want our own religion, culture and traditions we need to write it and read it. Simple example here. The Bible and Quran are not from these parts. Count how much our people take yearly to the Middle East to improve their tourism.

What advice do you give to aspiring writers who want to make a living from their craft in today’s market?

There is only one you, yet you come from many before you. Be prepared to work hard.