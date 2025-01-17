Aiyegbeni Urges Arsenal To Sign New Striker

Share

Former Everton forward, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, believes Arsenal needs more firepower in attack to end their Premier League title drought.

Mikel Arteta’s side moved within four points of leaders Liverpool following Wednesday night’s 2-1 victory over North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Aiyegbeni insisted that the Gunners can challenge for the title this season but claimed it is important they improve their attack.

“We’ve seen in the past few seasons — last year, two years ago, and three years ago — Arsenal putting pressure on Manchester City. Right now, City aren’t in the best form; they’re struggling. “For Arsenal (to win the league), it’s just a matter of getting a striker.

Once they do, I believe they can push Liverpool to the end.” Arsenal will host Aston Villa in their next league game tomorrow.

