Aiyegbeni Advises Lookman On Transfer Row With Atalanta

Former Super Eagles striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, has urged Ademola Lookman to lean on experienced and trustworthy advisors as his transfer row with Atalanta drags on.

Lookman, fresh from firing Atalanta to their first-ever Europa League title, wants to join Inter Milan, who have offered N45m and agreed personal terms. But Atalanta refuse to sell to an Italian rival, insisting a “gentleman’s agreement” to let him leave only applies to foreign clubs — a stance Inter disputes.

Frustrated, the 27-yearold winger has handed in a transfer request, skipped training, and reportedly flown to London, further straining relations.

Speaking to journalist Oma Akatugba, Yakubu sympathised with Lookman but stressed that good guidance can change a player’s career. He pointed to ex-NFF president Amaju Pinnick and former Spain star Gaizka Mendieta as people who could have helped negotiate better outcomes.