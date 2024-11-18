Aiyedatiwa’s Victory, Validation Of Confidence Vote – Ex-Defence Minister

Share

A former Minister of Defence, Prince Adetokunbo Kayode SAN has described the victory of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the just concluded governorship election as validation of his administration and leadership qualities.

In his congratulatory message, Kayode described the victory as a good development for the people of the state and a continuation of the development strides of the administration.

Congratulating the people of the state for voting for Governor Aiyedatiwa, he said the outcome of the election was a true reflection of the people’s will, and it validated the acceptability of Governor Aiyedatiwa.

He noted that the people of the state have chosen right by voting for Aiyedatiwa, who he described as a round peg in a round hole.

The former Attorney General of the federation assured the people of the state that they would witness impactful development and more federal government presence in terms of infrastructure development.

The Senior Advocate said “I want to congratulate His Excellency, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa on his victory in the just concluded gubernatorial election in Ondo State. This is a good omen for the people of Ondo State as there would be tremendous development in all sectors of the state. This is what the people should be expecting.

“The people have made the right choice because the results announced reflected the true will of the people of the state. That’s why they voted for him massively and won in all the 18 local government areas of the state.

“I can assure our people that the governor will perform well and there will be more federal government’s presence in the state in terms of people-oriented projects that will be attracted to the state by the governor.

“I also want to commend INEC for following the constitutional guidelines in the conduct of the election. All security agencies also performed their duties optimally and they should be commended by Nigerians.”

