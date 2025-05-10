Aiyedatiwa’s Steady Progress In Ondo State

Share

Despite orchestrated blackmail and widespread political cynicism, overwhelming evidence indicates that Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa is steering Ondo State steadily toward progress.

Pope Francis once said, “Sometimes they have to put out a fire, but the vocation of the politicians is not that of firefighters.” Indeed, Governor Aiyedatiwa exemplifies this mindset, staying focused on governance despite distractions.

Recent data from the Debt Management Office (DMO), comparing states’ domestic debt between 2023 and 2024, reveals that Ondo State leads in domestic debt reduction. Under Governor Aiyedatiwa, the state’s domestic debt dropped from N74 billion in 2023 to N12 billion in 2024—a remarkable reduction of N61 billion, representing an 82.6% decrease. This achievement is not only commendable but also reinforces investor confidence in the state’s economy, making Ondo State more viable and better positioned among comity of States.

One of Governor Aiyedatiwa’s most striking traits is his attention to detail and prudent financial management. Known for preferring to spend his personal resources over state funds, he echoes the disciplined legacy of the late sage, Dr. Olusegun Agagu, in his stewardship of public wealth.

Notably, this prudence has not hindered the implementation of landmark projects and people-centered programmes. The Ministry of Environment continues, quietly but diligently, with the clearing of waterways and desilting of canals across the state.

Just last week, Governor Aiyedatiwa flagged off the dualization of the Oke-Aro, Akure–Idanre road. Upon completion, this project will effectively link Akure and Idanre, boosting connectivity and breathing new life into the tourism potential of the iconic Idanre Hills.

During the Workers’ Day celebration on May 1st, labour leaders in the state applauded the Governor’s worker-friendly policies, particularly the implementation of the new N73,000 minimum wage and his commitment to the welfare of the state’s workforce.

In the area of security, Governor Aiyedatiwa has increased budgetary allocation to the Ondo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun) by nearly 60% and harmonized the salary structure of its officers—further strengthening local security.

In the health sector, the administration recently launched the Orange Health Insurance Scheme, (ORANGHIS) a comprehensive programme designed to provide affordable healthcare access to informal sector workers, including artisans, traders, farmers, and commercial drivers. ORANGHIS has already been successful among public servants since its inception in 2022. The foundational work been laid by his predecessor, the late Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, in establishing ORANGHIS for public servants. Additionally, the construction and rehabilitation of comprehensive health centres across all 203 wards in the state is ongoing.

As schools resume, it is gratifying to note that over 2,000 newly recruited teachers will be deployed across primary and secondary schools in the state—significantly improving the education system.

Youth empowerment also remains a priority. On April 30, 2025, the Governor flagged off a new training initiative targeting 500 youths in ICT skills, equipping them for the digital economy.

Yesterday, I was deeply moved when an aunt of mine joyfully shared that she had received the long-awaited gratuity of her late husband. Since assuming office in December 2023, Governor Aiyedatiwa has prioritized clearing the backlog of salaries, gratuities, and contractual obligations inherited by the administration.

Today, I won’t overwhelm you with the full list of Governor Aiyedatiwa’s accomplishments. But let me whisper this into your ear: despite the false narratives and coordinated media attacks, the Governor continues to lead with integrity, vision, and measurable progress—especially in domestic debt reduction. And the Debt Management Office bears witness to this truth.

Allen Sowore, Esq. is the Senior Special Assistant to the Ondo State Governor on Strategic Communication

