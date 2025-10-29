Aiyedatiwa’s SITA Digital Vision, Driving Innovation – Aide

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Ondo State on Public Enlightenment, Comrade Olufemi Lawson, has lauded Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for his visionary leadership and commitment to positioning the state as a trailblazer in technological innovation through the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Lawson, in a statement following the recent Ondo State Artificial Intelligence Adoption Summit, described the Governor’s foresight in embracing AI as “a defining moment in the state’s march toward a smarter, more inclusive, and digitally driven governance model.”

The two-day summit, organised by the State Information Technology Agency (SITA), is being hosted under the theme of responsible and inclusive AI adoption, with participants drawn from government institutions, academia, private sector innovators, and youth-led tech initiatives.

Lawson particularly commended the Executive Chairman of SITA, Hon. Tomide Akinribido, for his “exceptional leadership, dedication, and vision,” noting that his stewardship is turning SITA into a hub of innovation and a key driver of Ondo State’s digital transformation agenda.

Quoting from Akinribido’s welcome address at the event, the SSA said: “This summit is more than an event; it is a movement, a call to action for governments, industries, academia, and citizens to embrace artificial intelligence not as a threat, but as an enabler of progress, innovation, and inclusive growth.”

Lawson praised the emphasis on ethical, transparent, and inclusive AI deployment, stressing that the summit underscores the Governor’s broader commitment to using technology to enhance public service delivery, drive economic growth, and improve the quality of life of citizens.

He further noted that under Governor Aiyedatiwa’s administration, Ondo State has made remarkable strides in digital governance, automation of public services, and capacity building among civil servants and youths, which have collectively laid the groundwork for this new AI initiative.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa’s decision to champion AI adoption demonstrates courage and clarity of purpose. It reflects a leadership that is not afraid of the future but is determined to shape it responsibly,” Lawson said.

He added that the government’s partnership with innovators and technology stakeholders through SITA represents a sustainable model of public-private collaboration in advancing the state’s digital ecosystem.

As deliberations continue at the summit, the SSA expressed optimism that the outcome would define Ondo State’s strategic roadmap for AI integration in critical sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, security, and governance, making the Sunshine State a reference point in Nigeria and beyond.

“The Aiyedatiwa administration is not just building infrastructure; it is building intelligence, transforming governance through knowledge, data, and innovation,” Lawson said.