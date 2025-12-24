Aiyedatiwa’s LGA Tour As Turning Point For Grassroots Devt – Aide

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Public Enlightenment to Ondo State Governor, Comrade Olufemi Lawson, has commended Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for the successful conclusion of his statewide Local Government Areas (LGAs) tour.

Speaking during a media engagement following the tour, Lawson described the tour as impactful, people-centred and reassuring to citizens across the state.

Lawson applauded the Governor’s forthright and detailed engagements with stakeholders, traditional rulers, community leaders, and residents of the LGAs visited.

He noted that the Governor’s statements during the tour clearly reflected a government that is focused, responsive and committed to equitable development across Ondo State.

According to the SSA, Governor Aiyedatiwa used the tour to clearly outline both ongoing and forthcoming projects in each LGA, cutting across critical sectors such as road infrastructure, healthcare delivery, education, agriculture, youth empowerment and urban renewal.

He emphasised that the Governor’s updates reassured the people that governance under his leadership is driven by planning, continuity and a strong desire to deliver tangible dividends of democracy.

Lawson stressed that beyond being an opportunity for Governor Aiyedatiwa to appreciate the unwavering support of the people, the LGA tour became a pivotal moment to properly intimate communities with the various reforms and programmes currently being implemented across the state.

He noted that the Governor took time to explain government policies in clear terms, while also unveiling plans aimed at improving livelihoods, stimulating local economies and strengthening social welfare in the years ahead.

“The Governor’s engagements across the LGAs were not ceremonial. They were deeply informative and reassuring.

“He spoke directly to the people about what the government has done, what it is doing and what it plans to do. This level of openness and accountability has further strengthened public trust in his administration,” he said.

Lawson further highlighted that Governor Aiyedatiwa reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of workers and the general well-being of citizens.

He pointed to ongoing efforts to improve workers’ conditions, sustain prompt payment of salaries and pensions, and expand social intervention programmes targeted at the most vulnerable across the state.

Lawson urged the people of Ondo State to remain hopeful and supportive, assuring them that the Aiyedatiwa administration is laying a solid foundation for sustainable development.

He added that residents should anticipate accelerated development, inclusive governance and people-focused policies under the leadership of Governor Aiyedatiwa.

He concluded by reiterating that the administration remains resolute in its mission to deliver good governance, deepen grassroots development and ensure that every community in Ondo State feels the positive impact of government in the years to come.