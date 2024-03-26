Aiyedatiwa’s Kinsmen Applaud APC, Ondo Assembly On Promoting Peace

Kinsmen of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has commended the leadership of the Ondo State House of Assembly and All Progressives Congress (APC) for fostering peace and development in the state.

The kinsmen of Aiyedatiwa on the auspices of Ilaje Development Summit Group (IDSG) extended their appreciation to the speaker of the assembly, Hon Oladiji Olamide Adesanmi, and the members of the parliament for their commitment to fostering peace and progress in the state.

A statement by IDSG, through its Deputy Executive Administrator, Dr Ola Judah said the assembly members showcased exemplary leadership by drumming support for the gubernatorial aspiration of Governor Aiyedatiwa during their visit to the National Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje.

Dr Judah in the statement said the lawmakers’ steadfast dedication to the vision of continuity and development is commendable and reflects their deep-seated concern for the welfare of the state and its people.

The statement read “We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje and the leadership of the APC for their pivotal role in fostering a harmonious relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government in Ondo State.

“Their proactive efforts have significantly contributed to the restoration of peace and stability, paving the way for robust socio-economic development under the able leadership of His Excellency Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“The renewed rapport between the government of Ondo State and the House of Assembly, facilitated by the visionary leadership of Governor Aiyedatiwa, has undoubtedly fostered an environment conducive to progress and prosperity.

“We commend Governor Aiyedatiwa for his exemplary leadership, which has engendered seamless cooperation and synergy among all arms of government, thereby enhancing governance and service delivery to the people of Ondo State.

“As stakeholders in the development of Ilaje and the entire Ondo State, the IDSG pledges its unwavering support to the government and people of Ondo State in their quest for sustainable development and prosperity.

“We remain committed to working hand in hand with the state government and other stakeholders towards achieving our collective aspirations for a better, brighter future for all.”