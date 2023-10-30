Aiyedatiwa’s Apology, Not Our Concern – Ondo Assembly

The Ondo State House of Assembly has said the apology of the Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu over the political impasse will not stop the ongoing impeachment against the Deputy Governor.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Olamide Oladiji, said last week’s apology by Aiyedatiwa, to Governor Akeredolu, was not a concern of the Assembly.

Oladiji said the apology was a personal issue between Aiyedatiwa and Governor Akeredolu and not the concern of the Assembly.

Aiyedatiwa had last week said he “tendered this reserved apology because of the embarrassment and discomforts he faces. The event has brought all kinds of negative news. He deserves the unreserved apology. I am at the center. That is exactly what I am tendering this apology for.”

However, Akeredolu, who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties, Dr. Doyin Odebowale, said the only course of honour for Aiyedatiwa was for him to face allegations of gross misconduct raised by the Assembly.

Speaking on the phone yesterday, Oladiji said the Assembly would continue with the impeachment process against Aiyedatiwa.

The Speaker debunked the crisis in the Assembly over the impeachment move against Aiyedatiwa saying steps have been taken to unite the lawmakers.

He said the lawmakers were on the same course in investigating allegations against Aiyedatiwa.