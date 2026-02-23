Aiyedatiwa’s Aide Lauds Ajulo’s Role As Ondo Attorney General

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor of Ondo Stay on Public Enlightenment, Olufemi Lawson, has praised the appointment of Kayode Ajulo (SAN), as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of the state.

Lawson in a statement said the appointment clearly defines visionary governance by the governor ans deserves commendation.

He said the governor’s foresight in selecting a custodian of justice with a track record of reform, advocacy, and public service signals a deliberate redefining of the leadership of the Ministry of Justice in Ondo State.

Lawson said: “Under Dr. Ajulo’s stewardship, the judiciary in Ondo State has witnessed a series of transformative interventions that speak to accountability, accessibility, and the rule of law, hallmarks of a modern, people-centered justice system.

“A track record of reform and modernization Ajulo’s tenure is associated with a deliberate program to modernize and digitize justice administration, improve access to justice for all residents, and strengthen the integrity of the system.

“Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s administration is recognized for adopting reforms that align with contemporary best practices in governance, with Ajulo at the helm of the justice ministry as both strategist and implementer.