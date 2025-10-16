Aiyedatiwa’s Aide Debunks Bond Allegations

…Highlights Developmental Strides

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Ondo State on Public Enlightenment, Comrade Olufemi Lawson, has reaffirmed the transparency and accountability of the administration of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, describing recent claims by certain groups about a purported ₦240 billion bond as false, baseless, and politically motivated.

Speaking at a media parley in Lagos on Thursday, Lawson said it had become necessary to address the “false alarm” being raised by some persons masquerading as activists, including a self-styled group known as the Ondo Redemption Front (ORF), who have been circulating unfounded allegations about financial mismanagement and secret borrowings by the Ondo State Government.

“Let it be clearly stated that no such ₦240 billion bond has been issued by the Ondo State Government under Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa. There is no verifiable public documentation, no listing on any bond market, and no approval by the Debt Management Office or the capital market authorities to support such claims,” Lawson stated.

He said under the administration of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Ondo State has emerged as Nigeria’s most fiscally disciplined sub-national government, cutting its domestic debt by an impressive 82.6% within a year, the highest reduction among the 36 states.

He emphasised that contrary to the falsehoods being peddled, Ondo State has significantly reduced its domestic debt profile, dropping from ₦74 billion in 2023 to ₦12 billion in 2024, making it the second least indebted state in Nigeria.

The governor’s aide said the administration has remained committed to fiscal discipline, public accountability, and transparent governance, which have strengthened confidence among development partners and investors.

He also said Aiyedatiwa has prioritised clearing salary backlogs, gratuities, and outstanding contractual obligations, revitalising the state’s economy and restoring investor confidence.

This unprecedented development has made a significant impact on the state’s economy. Ondo’s success is not just about numbers but reflects sound policy choices and responsible governance

Highlighting ongoing projects across the state, Lawson noted that the Aiyedatiwa administration is delivering massive infrastructural renewal, including the reconstruction of key roads across the three senatorial districts, ongoing work at the new administrative complex in Akure, rehabilitation of schools and health facilities, and revitalisation of the industrial hub at Ore, among others.

He also addressed insinuations about local government administration in the state, clarifying that all Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) are being managed by democratically elected officials, who are actively implementing developmental reforms and projects in line with their mandate.

“There are no issues of diversion of local government funds anywhere in Ondo State, except in the imagination of these politicians masquerading as activists. The records are clear, and every kobo is being deployed to serve the people,” Lawson affirmed.

He added that Governor Aiyedatiwa’s government remains focused on delivering the dividends of democracy to the people who gave him their overwhelming mandate, stressing that the administration will not be distracted by the antics of political detractors.

“The Lucky Aiyedatiwa administration is about good governance, service to the people, and continuity of development. The people of Ondo State can see the progress around them, and that is our best answer to the merchants of propaganda,” he said.

Lawson concluded by calling on the media and the public to always verify information before spreading it, assuring that the state government will continue to engage citizens openly and keep them informed on all policy and financial matters.