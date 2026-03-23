The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Ondo State on Public Enlightenment, Comrade Olufemi Lawson, has reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the administration of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to strengthening internal security and ensuring the safety of lives and property across the state.

Addressing journalists over the weekend at a media briefing in Lagos, Lawson gave a detailed account of the government’s ongoing security efforts, describing Aiyedatiwa’s approach as strategic, coordinated, and driven by genuine concern for the peace and well-being of every resident.

Lawson explained that while noticeable progress is being recorded, many of the state’s security strategies are deliberately kept from public view due to the sensitive nature of ongoing operations.

He said: “Our approach to security is multi-dimensional. Some of our measures are not open to public discussion for obvious reasons, but I can assure you that the governor and the security council are working around the clock to make Ondo State one of the safest in Nigeria.”

According to the SSA, the Aiyedatiwa administration has recently stepped up community policing, strengthened the operations of the Amotekun Corps, and deepened collaborations among security agencies such as the Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Nigerian Army.

Lawson noted that this high-level inter-agency cooperation has led to improved intelligence-sharing, quicker response to threats, and the disruption of several criminal networks within the state’s borders.

He highlighted Governor Aiyedatiwa’s personal involvement in security coordination, stating that the governor holds routine inter-agency security meetings, constantly reviews strategies, and provides logistic and welfare support to security personnel in the field.

Beyond traditional law enforcement, Lawson added that the administration is also investing in youth empowerment, agricultural reforms, and community development—initiatives designed to tackle the root causes of insecurity, such as unemployment and poverty.

Lawson emphasised that Ondo State’s security gains are “quietly but steadily being consolidated,” pointing to the decline in reported incidents of kidnapping, cult clashes, and farmer-herder conflicts in recent months.

He attributed this progress to a combination of community intelligence networks, vigilance group partnerships, and the use of technology in surveillance and operations.

“We are seeing the results of our collective effort. Nightlife is gradually returning to many parts of the state; rural communities are recording renewed confidence in local authorities, and our farmers are returning to their farmlands in peace,” Lawson said.

He further reiterated that Governor Aiyedatiwa’s administration remains resolute in its mission to protect every corner of the state and will continue to prioritise security as the foundation of sustainable development.

“Security is not just about guns and patrol vehicles. It is about trust, cooperation, and consistent leadership. Governor Aiyedatiwa understands this deeply, and that is why our policies integrate both proactive and preventive measures.

“While we may not disclose every step we take publicly, the facts on the ground show that Ondo State is safer today than it was months ago.”

Lawson appealed to citizens to continue supporting security agencies through timely information sharing, civic discipline, and community vigilance.

He assured residents that the state government’s focus remains fixed on maintaining peace, enhancing development, and securing the future of every Ondo citizen.

The Lagos media engagement, which attracted correspondents from various national outlets, was part of an ongoing public enlightenment effort to update citizens on the activities of the Aiyedatiwa administration and reaffirm its transparency and commitment to good governance.

When viewed against the broader national context, Ondo’s quiet but robust progress in securing lives and property underscores a vital truth of governance: that stability often depends not on how loudly it is announced, but on how consistently it is achieved.