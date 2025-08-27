Aiyedatiwa Woos US Investors To Ondo

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has said his administration will continue to provide an enabling environment to attract foreign investments in a bid to boost the state’s economy.

Aiyedatiwa spoke during his visit to the United States Embassy (USA) in Abuja, where he engaged officials on investment opportunities available in Ondo State.

He said the state would warmly welcome investors from the United States (US) for the development of strategic economic projects in the state, including the proposed deep-sea port, petrochemical hub, and refinery located within the state’s free trade zone, as well as agriculture and agribusiness.

Governor Aiyedatiwa said the deep-sea port project, when actualised, would ease the congestion at the Apapa and Tin Can ports in Lagos, noting that Ondo State’s location on the coastline makes it a viable alternative for international maritime trade.

The Governor, who presented to the U.S. officials the investment opportunities in the State, added that his administration has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with more than five major local and foreign investors in the last six months.

Responding, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, commended the steps so far taken by the Ondo State Government to make the state investor-friendly, especially in the areas of ease of doing business and improved security.

Mills disclosed that Ondo State has been listed as one of the states recommended to U.S. investors who may want to do business in Nigeria.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, the Governor said: “Of interest to them is our deep sea port and the petrochemical and refinery plants coming up in the free trade zone area.

They encouraged us strongly because it is something good not only for the state, but for the country. They also noted our long coastline, with proximity to Lagos through the coastal highway. Given our location, Ondo State will host a worthy port.

“They assured us that Ondo State is now on the list of sub-nationals in Nigeria that can be recommended to potential investors. They were impressed with our mineral resources, business opportunities, and our status as the leading producer of cocoa in the country.”

Beyond economic discussions, the Governor said the talks also touched on security in the state, particularly the success of the Amotekun Corps in complementing conventional security agencies.

He said, “The issue of security is key to them when mentioning destinations to their citizens and investors. They were pleased to learn that our efforts have yielded positive results. They also found it impressive that the United Nations has recognised Amotekun with a World Amotekun Day, to be celebrated every July 7.”

He described the engagement as timely and fruitful, stressing that the discussions laid a strong foundation for stronger U.S.–Ondo State relations in trade and investment.