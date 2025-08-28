Aiyedatiwa Woos US Investors To Ondo

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has said his administration will continue to provide the enabling environment to attract foreign investments to boost the state’s economy. Aiyedatiwa spoke during his visit to the United States Embassy in Abuja, where he engaged officials on investment opportunities available in Ondo State.

He said the state would warmly welcome investors from the United States for the development of strategic economic projects in the state, including the proposed deep sea port, petrochemical hub, and refinery located within the state’s free trade zone, as well as agriculture and agribusiness.

Aiyedatiwa said the deep sea port project, when actualized, would ease the congestion at the Apapa and Tin Can ports in Lagos, noting that Ondo State’s location on the coastline makes it a viable alternative for international maritime trade.

The governor, who presented to the US officials the investment opportunities in the state, added that his administration has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with more than five major local and foreign investors in the last six months.

Responding, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, commended the steps so far taken by the Ondo State Government to make the state investors-friendly, especially in the areas of ease of doing business and improved security.