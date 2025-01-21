Aiyedatiwa Welcomes Sahara Energy’s Investment 

Share

Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to attracting investments to the state as part of its strategy to drive economic growth and development.

Speaking in a meeting with the management board of Sahara Energy in Akure, Ondo State capital on Tuesday, Governor Aiyedatiwa emphasized the state’s readiness to support businesses and maintain its status as one of Nigeria’s safest and most investor-friendly states.

Sahara Energy, led by its Chairman, Engr. Funsho Kupolokun has recently been licensed by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to begin exploration in two new oil fields, PPL 270 and PPL 271, located in Ilaje Local Government Area.

Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed gratitude for Sahara Energy’s decision to invest in Ondo State, assuring them of the government’s unwavering support.

He said, “Although licenses are issued by the federal government, we are committed to providing an enabling environment to ensure your operations thrive.”

The governor also called on host communities to cooperate fully with the oil company to foster smooth operations, highlighting the mutual benefits for the state and local communities.

Engr. Kupolokun, a former Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and an indigene of Ondo State, described the visit as a crucial step towards commencing operations.

He praised the governor for creating an investor-friendly environment and assured compliance with state regulations.

Key government officials, including Deputy Governor Dr Olayide Adelami, Chief of Staff Prince Segun Omojuwa, Head of Service Mr Bayo Philips, and Attorney General Dr Kayode Ajulo, SAN, were also present at the meeting.

