Aiyedatiwa Visits Oke Agbe, Promises Devt, Democratic Benefits To Residents

The people of Oke Agbe, a town rooted in history and pride, yesterday welcomed Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as he visited the hometown of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in a significant campaign stop ahead of the November 16 governorship election.

The governor’s visit was marked by excitement and anticipation, as residents lined the streets to greet him, displaying banners and chanting in support of his administration.

Oke Agbe, which has been a pivotal community in Ondo’s socio-political landscape, demonstrated strong unity and a collective voice backing Aiyedatiwa’s election bid. Addressing the crowd, Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed gratitude for the warm reception and reaffirmed his commitment to delivering the “dividends of democracy” to every corner of Ondo State, including Oke Agbe.

He outlined his vision for growth, promising to boost local infrastructure, enhance healthcare access, and prioritize education and job creation.

He said: “Oke Agbe and Ondo State at large deserve to see the impact of good governance. “I am committed to a leadership that brings tangible progress and supports our people’s wellbeing.”

Aiyedatiwa acknowledged the influence of Tunji-Ojo, who he praised as a significant force in advocating for the development of Ondo State, particularly in Oke Agbe.

