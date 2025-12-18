Aiyedatiwa Urges LG Officials To Shun Corruption

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has cautioned local government chairmen and administrators to avoid corruption and offenses that could attract the attention of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Speaking at a training programme on compliance with the Code of Conduct for Public Officers, organised by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in collaboration with Legal Delight Consulting, Aiyedatiwa, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Olayide Adelami emphasized that his administration maintains zero tolerance for corruption.

The governor stressed that asset declaration is a serious responsibility for all public officials, particularly those managing public funds at the grassroots.

He described the workshop as a vital platform to reinforce ethical values essential for credible, transparent, and people-centred governance.

“This training underscores our determination to entrench ethical governance, strengthen institutional accountability, and confront corruption decisively. Citizens rightly demand transparency, integrity, and responsible management of public resources,” Aiyedatiwa said.

He noted that his administration is committed to reforming local government administration through strict adherence to the rule of law, financial discipline, and the Code of Conduct for Public Officers.

“The Ondo State Government places a high premium on institutional strengthening, ethical leadership, and zero tolerance for corruption. This programme aligns with our broader local government reform agenda to ensure public resources translate into tangible benefits for our people,” he added.

Hon. Taofik Abdulsalam, Federal Commissioner representing the South-West on the CCB Board, commended the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for the collaboration, urging the state to extend similar training to the State Executive Council to deepen understanding of ethical governance.

Sirajuddin Abdusalam-Alada, former Director of Legal Services at the Central Bank of Nigeria, highlighted the constitutional authority of the CCB in enforcing anti-corruption standards, noting its powers surpass other laws like the EFCC Act or ICPC Act.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Amidu Takuro, represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr. Dele Aladesanmi, said the training brought together key decision-makers and accounting officers from all 18 Local Government Areas in Ondo State.

Omotan Ogundele, Executive Director of Legal Delight Consulting, added that the programme was designed to guide local government officials on properly completing CCB forms to avoid legal pitfalls.