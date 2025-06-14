Aiyedatiwa Urges Corps Members To Embrace Entrepreneurship

Share

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has advised National Youth Corps (NYSC) members posted to the state to acquire skills and entrepreneurship programmes initiated by the government.

Aiyedatiwa also reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of his administration to the welfare, safety, and empowerment of the Corps members deployed across the state

In his address at the swearing-in ceremony for the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream II corps members, the governor applauded the NYSC scheme for its critical role in fostering national cohesion through cultural integration and inter-ethnic understanding.

The Governor spoke through the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mrs. Tolu Adeyemi urged corps members to embrace the core values of the scheme and to participate actively in the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme of the government.

According to him “The future belongs to the empowered. SAED is a tool to shape that future. Engage it. Own it. Use it.”

He also hinted at the government’s plan to embark on infrastructural upgrades at the Ikare-Akoko Orientation Camp, assuring that his administration remains steadfast in providing a safe, conducive, and enabling environment for the scheme in the state.

In his welcome address, the Acting Chairman of the NYSC State Governing Board, Mrs. Catherine Okukpe said that the new corps members have joined a prestigious lineage of nation-builders.

He emphasized that in the corps members’ hands lies the torch of hope and urged them to serve with courage, humility, and honour.

He assured them the state’s readiness to safeguard their welfare and security. He encouraged them to serve as good ambassadors while immersing themselves in the cultural richness of their host communities.

The Chairman also commended the NYSC Ondo State Secretariat under the leadership of the State Coordinator, Mrs. Kuburat Omowumi Bakare, for upholding high operational standards.

In her remarks, the NYSC Ondo State Coordinator, Mrs. Kuburat Omowumi Bakare, appealed to the state government for further infrastructural development, especially additional hostel facilities, and called on employers to extend adequate support to corps members posted to their establishments.

She outlined the components of the orientation course, emphasizing leadership training, civic education, SAED activities, and military drills.

She reiterated the importance of discipline and full participation while promising a balanced experience of work and recreation.

