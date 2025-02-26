Aiyedatiwa Upgrades Ondo Poly To University

Share

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has approved the upgrade and conversion of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO) to a University of Agriculture and Agribusiness.

This came after a review of the initial proposal for the upgrade of the polytechnic to a university of Management Science and Technology by the state government under the last administration.

Announcing the conversion of the school to the University of Agriculture and Agribusiness on his assumption of office after the inauguration, Aiyedatiwa said the school would be the model for the agriculture and food security revolution initiative of the state government.

The Governor said that a committee will be set up by the government to work out the modalities for the implementation of the conversion while assuring that this would not have any negative effects on the current students and staff of the institution.

Also, the Governor approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the state government and a private investor on the injection of N15 billion into a youth-oriented agriculture initiative in the State.

The MoU was on an agreement for the establishment and operation of the Young Ranchers Agricultural Cluster Development Programme between the government and AgroMall Discovery and Extension Limited.

The company will make use of five hectares of land in each of the three clusters in the state, using three higher institutions, including the newly upgraded RUGIPO, as host pilot beneficiaries.

The initiative would focus on practical farming for young people and practical training for students in agriculture and related operations.

Aside from training the students, each of the three institutions to be used as hosts also stands to benefit a percentage from the proceeds of the operations.

Meanwhile, Aiyedatiwa has approved a Memorandum of Understanding with BBA Consult on the development and deployment of a secured ICT to enhance state resources planning and management system towards an increase in revenue generation.

This agreement, which aims to reform the internally generated revenue profile of the State, would be on a Build, Operate, and Transfer basis.

