Aiyedatiwa To NYSC Members: Be Patriotic, Productive, Security Conscious

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has urged members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to demonstrate patriotism, productivity, and security consciousness as they begin the next phase of their one-year national service.

The governor gave the charge on Tuesday during the closing ceremony and terminal parade of the 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream II orientation course held at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko, in Akoko North-East Local Government Area.

Represented by the State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Kuburat Omowumi Bakare, Governor Aiyedatiwa described corps members as ambassadors of unity, development, and national progress, urging them to uphold the core values of discipline, diligence, and resilience they acquired during the orientation programme.

“As you settle into your host communities, respect their customs and cultural values, and endeavour to leave positive imprints wherever you serve,” the governor said.

He commended the corps members for their enthusiasm and active participation in the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to youth empowerment and self-reliance initiatives.

Aiyedatiwa encouraged them to build on the skills acquired during the orientation by pursuing post-camp training opportunities that could lead to gainful employment or self-sustaining ventures.

The governor also assured the corps members of his administration’s commitment to their security and welfare, noting that the state government is collaborating with security agencies and community stakeholders to ensure their safety throughout the service year.

“Be security conscious at all times. Avoid keeping late nights, attending unsafe gatherings, visiting isolated areas, or accepting unsolicited rides from strangers,” he cautioned.

Aiyedatiwa further admonished corps members to steer clear of drug abuse, cybercrime, fraud, and other social vices that could tarnish their reputation and that of the NYSC Scheme. He also advised them to avoid participating in local politics, emphasizing that their conduct reflects on their families, institutions, and the nation.

The governor appealed to corps employers across the state to create conducive working environments that would enable corps members to excel in their various Places of Primary Assignment (PPAs). He also called on local government authorities, traditional rulers, and community leaders to extend hospitality and support to corps members in their community development projects.

The event marked the conclusion of the three-week orientation course, which featured leadership, entrepreneurship, and physical training sessions designed to prepare corps members for effective service delivery in their host communities.

The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of letters of commendation to the Deputy Camp Director, Mr. Bejide Sunday, and the Camp RSM, Warrant Officer Alhassan Magaji, for their outstanding performance during the orientation programme.